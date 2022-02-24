Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$16.90. 225,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.24 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

