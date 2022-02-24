Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$16.90. 225,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.24 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.