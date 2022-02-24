Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 14490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

