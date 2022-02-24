Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.480 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.38 to $1.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 986,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

