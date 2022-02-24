Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CRT opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating ) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

