Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years.
Shares of CRT opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
