Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $25,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CCI traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $161.00. 11,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,175. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

