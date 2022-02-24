Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut Sells 22,717 Shares of Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, E Randall Chestnut sold 13,300 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $92,169.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,167.21.

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $124,956.00.

CRWS stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

