Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Sells $92,169.00 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 13,300 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $92,169.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $154,248.43.

On Wednesday, February 16th, E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $14,167.21.

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $124,956.00.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth $87,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

