CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.440-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. 249,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

