CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
CUBE opened at $48.12 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.
CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
