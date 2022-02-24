CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $48.12 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.