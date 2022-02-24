CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,272. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

