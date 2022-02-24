Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

