Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,910 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of TowneBank worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.64 on Thursday. TowneBank has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

TOWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

