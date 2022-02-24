Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,379 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE ELY opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

