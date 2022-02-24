Cummins Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

CMI stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.59. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

