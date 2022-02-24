Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

CMI stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.98 and a 200-day moving average of $228.59.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.