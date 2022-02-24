Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

