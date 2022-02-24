Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.59. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 955,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.