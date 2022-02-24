Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Posts Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CMLS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.40 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

