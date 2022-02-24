Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Posts Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
CMLS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.40 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
