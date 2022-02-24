Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.93 on Monday. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

