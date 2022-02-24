CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,484.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

