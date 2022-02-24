CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,484.75 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $110.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.09%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $774,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

