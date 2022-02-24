CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,484.75 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $110.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.09%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29,300.00%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Partners (UAN)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.