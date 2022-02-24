CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of CyberOptics worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberOptics by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

