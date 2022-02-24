Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($65.91) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

BN traded up €2.11 ($2.40) during trading on Thursday, reaching €56.69 ($64.42). 2,785,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.53 and a 200 day moving average of €57.52. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

