Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

EPA:BN opened at €56.69 ($64.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.52. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

