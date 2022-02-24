Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,044. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $117.25 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

