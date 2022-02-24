Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 456 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $270.99 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. lifted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.