Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NVT stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

