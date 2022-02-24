Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,861 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

