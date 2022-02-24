Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $140,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1,543.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 486,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 531.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.