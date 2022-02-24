Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 6,002.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON24 were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,288.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $689.26 million and a PE ratio of -80.50.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

