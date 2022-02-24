Datarius Credit (DTRC) Achieves Market Cap of $74,339.99

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $74,339.99 and approximately $621.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107943 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.