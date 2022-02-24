Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €12.10

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 1,522,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

