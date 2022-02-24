Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $279.82 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $279.33 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

