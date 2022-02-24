Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

DH traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 76,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,218. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.