Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 71,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

