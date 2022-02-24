Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 71,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.