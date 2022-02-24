Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

