Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share.

NYSE:DK traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Delek US by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Delek US by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

