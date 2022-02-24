Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.5-25.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.42 billion.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.
DELL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. 6,473,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,177. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48.
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after buying an additional 127,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
