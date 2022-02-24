Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.5-25.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.42 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

DELL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. 6,473,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,177. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after buying an additional 127,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

