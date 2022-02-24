Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.25

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 565456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

