Desjardins Comments on Uni-Select Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$8.69 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,069.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.12.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

