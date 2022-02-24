Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.40 ($12.95) and traded as high as €13.91 ($15.80). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €13.30 ($15.11), with a volume of 12,280,034 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.42.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.