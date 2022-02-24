Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 230,264 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,184,000 after buying an additional 497,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,975,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter.

DB stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

