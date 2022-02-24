dHedge DAO Trading Down 12.6% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $310,983.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109329 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,073,034 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

