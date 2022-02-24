Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,084,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

