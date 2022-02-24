Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.