Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

