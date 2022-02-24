DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 4.23 and last traded at 4.21. Approximately 157,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,300,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.03.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.64 and a 200-day moving average of 6.93.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in DiDi Global by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

