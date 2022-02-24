Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.