DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 4,911,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,622. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

