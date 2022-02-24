DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $564-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.61 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of DOCN traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 86,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,919. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $331,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

